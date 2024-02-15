Denver residents can apply for rewards by riding a bicycle instead of driving

People who live in Denver can apply for rewards by riding a bicycle instead of driving. Those interested in the rewards program, in partnership between Denver Streets Partnership and Denver's Office of Climate Action, Sustainability, and Resiliency can apply by Feb. 29.

There are some requirements to be eligible for the program, applicants have to be 18 years old or older, live in the Denver city limits, and mostly get around by car.

CBS

The target participants according to the program are residents of the Neighborhood Equity & Stabilization (NEST) areas of Denver, which are neighborhoods identified by the Department of Economic Development & Opportunity as historically disinvested communities in danger of gentrification: Globeville, Elyria Swansea, Clayton, Montbello, Sun Valley, Villa Park, Lincoln Park, Barnum West, Barnum, Valverde, Westwood, Athmar Park, Mar Lee, Ruby Hill, College View, East Colfax, Windsor, Kennedy.

Priority is also given to those who have been burdened the most from the current transportation system and would benefit the most from participating in the program.

Some participants can get paid up to $1 per mile, up to $200 per month, or receive personalized coaching and $500 for bicycle accessories, or a combination of both.

Visit Denver Streets Partnership to see the full list of requirements and to apply.