Denver reopens rent and utility assistance in new online portal

Denver's Temporary Rent and Utility Assistance program is reopening applications in a new online portal. The program is reopening thanks to a 2024 budget increase of a little more than $29 million for rent and utility assistance.

One in three households in Denver is paying more than a third of their income toward housing. The program can help with rent payments for up to six months per year as well as help with Denver water and Xcel Energy payments.

Additional information from Denver's Temporary Rent and Utility Assistance program:

The new online portal allows renters to fill out a brief pre-eligibility form and then apply, if eligible. The portal allows renters to check the status of their application at any time. One of three providers (Brothers Redevelopment, Jewish Family Service or the Community Economic Defense Project) will contact the applicant to process their application.

To qualify, you must:

Live in the City and County of Denver or have been displaced from Denver in the past 90 days;

Have a household income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income; and

Have experienced an unexpected financial hardship or other housing crisis.

You do NOT have to disclose your immigration status, and landlord participation is NOT required. Visit denvergov.org/RentHelp and to learn more.

The city also provides FREE tenant/landlord counseling and eviction legal assistance. Visit denvergov.org/EvictionHelp for more information about eviction legal clinics.