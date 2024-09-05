Denver hopes to recruit more workers in hospitality and tourism industry

Denver wants to recruit more workers in the hospitality and tourism industry

The City of Denver is hoping to recruit more workers in the hospitality and tourism industry. The city is also focusing its efforts on the younger generation.

On Wednesday, city leaders and hospitality business owners launched the "Boredom is Fired" marketing initiative which aims to showcase career opportunities in the industry by encouraging high school students and young adults to join the workforce.

"Students are excited to enter the workforce and are thirsty for information about the kinds of jobs that exist and stories from young professionals in those fields," said Steve Day, Principal of Cherry Creek Innovation Campus in a statement. "'Boredom is Fired' fills a unique need of exposing students to a career path that checks the boxes important to so many young people while also introducing them to people living that life."

It's targeted to 18-to-20-year-old Denver metro area residents with careers in hotels, events, attractions, food and beverage, and outdoor recreation.

"For our Denver workforce development, youth are a priority population for whom we have offered targeted programs and services," said Adeeb Khan, Executive Director of Denver Economic Development & Opportunity.

The campaign is part of VISIT DENVER's Workforce Development initiative that began over concerns of a shrinking workforce pool in the industry which was hit hard during the pandemic and still struggles with staffing shortages. It also highlights the benefits of working in the hospitality and tourism industry like what supporters claim to be good starting pay, career advancements, and flexibility.

The campaign includes an outreach program for secondary education institutions where students can learn first-hand about available opportunities.

To learn more about the "Boredom is Fired" campaign and stay up on the latest visit boredomisfired.com and follow the campaign on Instagram.