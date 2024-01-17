Denver reactivates, extends time limit for families with children in migrant shelters

The City of Denver will resume discharging migrant families with children from city-run facilities after a pause that was enacted in November. The city also extended its previous time limit for families from 37 to 42 days.

The changes will be rolled out over the next several weeks.

Denver paused the discharge of migrant families from shelters on Nov. 17, 2023, as Denver continues to experience a significant increase in the migrant population. Right now the city is sheltering 4,500 people and expected to receive more migrants.

According to a statement from the city, "While we recognize families need as much time as we can give them, we must once again limit the amount of time families can remain in shelter."

Additional Information from the City of Denver:

As such, the city will:

Provide all newly arriving families with children with up to six weeks (42 days) in shelter, up from the previous limit of 37 days. This timeframe is in line with best practices as it relates to attaining housing. Length-of-stay for individuals without children will remain two weeks (14 days). This policy takes effect on Feb 5.

The city will also begin discharging migrant guests again under the following policy:

Those who do not qualify for the shelter program but have been admitted during the pause will be discharged on Feb. 5. Individuals must be in the U.S. for fewer than 30 days before coming to Denver and have an Alien Registration Number to qualify for Denver's shelter program.

Those who had previously timed out of the shelter program but were readmitted during the pause will be discharged on either Feb. 5 or Feb. 6.

Families with children who entered shelter on Oct. 12, 2023 or later will begin discharges on Feb. 7. Discharges will be based on arrival date and occur in rolling fashion, with every family receiving a written notification of their discharge date. All families with children will have received at least 42 days in shelter, with some families having been provided as long as four months.

We encourage all newcomers to Denver to begin forming a long-term plan once they enter shelter. While Denver remains a welcoming city, resources are limited and we cannot provide shelter for indefinite periods of time. Denver will continue to connect newcomers with nonprofits and other available resources during their stay.

To date, Denver has served more than 37,000 people at a cost of more than $38 million. The city is currently operating seven shelters for newcomers as well as two congregate sites for migrants experiencing homelessness. Denver is also partnering with the Archdiocese of Denver to provide bridge housing to a limited number of families.

Those interested in helping may continue to donate clothing items to the below locations as well as snacks to the Richard T. Castro Denver Human Services Building at 1200 N. Federal Boulevard. We also urge the community to donate to the Newcomer Fund, which to date has raised more than $1.5 million in grants assisting with work authorization, housing, food and more. We express our thanks and support for those in the community who continue to go the extra mile by assisting migrants with needs both big and small.

Donation Locations

Community Ministry

1755 S Zuni St.

Denver, CO 80223

Monday - Thursday, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

(Children's clothing only)

Colorado Changemakers Collective

12075 E 45th Ave.

Denver, CO 80239

Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m.