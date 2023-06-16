Denver Public Schools will bring back School Resource Officers

DPS Board Meeting June 15th

School resource officers will return to Denver Public Schools. The DPS board voted 4 to 3 to bring back SROs. The district's Superintendent, Alex Marrero must approve. Marrero attended the meeting but did not appear to comment on the vote.

Two weeks ago the board discussed two different proposals, one would have reimagined the position. The other, which was adopted, would reintroduce SROs with some stipulations.

Those stipulations discussed Thursday included the monitoring of the arrests at schools and a zero tolerance policy for SROs who do not follow board policy.

Denver Public Schools Board of Education to consider proposals about SROs

Both proposals come comes three years after the board voted to remove them from the district all together. Now, concerns over recent violence around the district have led to calls for their return.

One such act of violence injured two East High School staff members in March.