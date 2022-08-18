Denver Public Schools to reconsider Freedom Charter School application
A school focused on academic success for Black students now has support from the Colorado Board of Education. The Denver School Board previously denied Freedom Charter School's application to operate.
The state board says that decision was not in the best interest of the students and the community.
One state board member said when the district is failing so many children, the innovative approach outlined by the charter school application is exactly what is needed.
