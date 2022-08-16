DPS set to host 3 hiring fairs; opening include special education, bus drivers
Denver Public Schools is hosting not one but three hiring fairs this week.
All three job fairs will take place Thursday evening from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Bruce Randolph School northeast bus terminal and DPS training center.
Ahead of the fair, DPS has openings for many support positions such as special education paraprofessionals and bus drivers.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.