Watch CBS News
Local News

DPS set to host 3 hiring fairs; opening include special education, bus drivers

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

DPS set to host 3 firing fairs; opening include special education, bus drivers
DPS set to host 3 hiring fairs; opening include special education, bus drivers 00:22

Denver Public Schools is hosting not one but three hiring fairs this week.

All three job fairs will take place Thursday evening from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Bruce Randolph School northeast bus terminal and DPS training center.

Ahead of the fair, DPS has openings for many support positions such as special education paraprofessionals and bus drivers. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 9:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.