Denver Public Schools Board of Education votes to close 7 schools, restructure 3 more

Castro Elementary School, Columbian Elementary School, Denver School of Innovation and Sustainable Design, International Academy of Denver at Harrington, Palmer Elementary School, Schmitt Elementary School, West Middle School will all close their doors for good. This was the unanimous vote that was made by the Denver Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday after every board member spoke in length ahead of the decision.

Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy, Dora Moore and DCIS Baker will all be restructured.

The decision was immediately met with an emotional outburst by community members at Thursday night's board meeting.

"Shame on you. Shame on you," those in the attendance yelled following the vote.

Elizabeth Burciaga with the community group Movimiento Poder was among those frustrated with the decision. For weeks, they have been fighting to get board members to delay the decision

"It is infuriating how quickly, how swiftly and how pre-determined this vote was," Burciaga said.

Burciaga and company believe the community engagement process was flawed from the beginning.

"A lot of interactions between schools were very different," Burciaga added.

That belief is contrary to statements made by board members.

"I've read through every single email, and I've spent hours reflecting on all the information that you've provided," board member Kimberlee Sia said.

Sia's comments and others were shared prior to the board moving forward with the closure recommendations made by Superintendent Alex Marrero, who pointed largely to declining enrollment as to why. The superintendent's recommendation plan does include giving those families of impacted schools priority when enrolling into a new school.

"These conversations are excruciatingly painful as they should be because these decisions will affect so many lives not just now but in the future," board member Carrie Olson added.

Moira Coogan, president of the Denver School Leaders Association shared similar sentiments. She says they are first concerned about the impact closing schools has on the community, but they also recognize the difficult task district officials have when it comes to balancing the needs of all schools.

"We will work closely with the other unions to make sure that all members of the community are treated fairly," Coogan said.