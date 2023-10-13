Voters Decide: Watch the CBS News Colorado Denver School Board Debate

School safety, academic outcomes and equality of opportunity are among the top concerns as Denver voters will soon begin receiving ballots for school board races and other state and local measures.

This week CBS Colorado's own DPS graduate Michelle Griego co-moderated a debate of Denver School Board candidates in the three races being decided in November.

CBS Colorado partnered with Regis University, Chalkbeat Colorado, Educate Denver and other community partners for the debate.

Watch the At Large debate between candidates Kwame Spearman and John Youngquist below:

Watch the District 5 debate between incumbent Charmaine Lindsay and challengers Marlene De La Rosa and Adam Slutzker below:

Watch the District 1 debate between incumbent Scott Baldermann and challenger Kimberlee Sia below: