Denver Public Library Used Book Sale returns after 3 years

Denver Public Library Used Book Sale returns after three years

The Denver Public Library Used Book Sale is returning after three years. This is the first time since the pandemic that the used book sale will happen.

Thousands of used books will be sold at bargain prices to support the library and foundation programs.

The event lasts several days, from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20 at the Historic Elitch Theater located at 4550 W. 38th Avenue in Denver.

The Used Book Sale will be open at the following times each day: