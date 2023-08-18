Watch CBS News
Denver Public Library Used Book Sale on now for the first time since the pandemic

The Denver Public Library Used Book Sale has returned after three years. This is the first time since the pandemic that the used book sale will happen. 

Thousands of used books will be sold at bargain prices to support the library and foundation programs. 

The event lasts several days, from Friday, Aug. 18 to Sunday, Aug. 20 at the Historic Elitch Theater located at 4550 W. 38th Avenue in Denver. 

The Used Book Sale will be open at the following times each day: 

  • Friday, August 18, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, August 19, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
    • Kid-friendly activities including bubbles
      and story time from 1-4 p.m.
  • Sunday, August 20, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
    • Bag Sale - fill a bag with used books for $12 a bag!
