Denver police say tasers didn't stop person with knife before officers shot and killed suspect

Denver police provided an update Tuesday on a deadly shooting with officers that happened earlier this month. It happened on June 16 when officers were called to a report of a person being armed with a knife near Broadway and Lincoln Street.

Body cam video shows a Denver police officer trying to communicate with a woman who had a knife in a busy intersection on June 16. Denver Police Dept.

When officers arrived, they said the person with a knife, later identified as Miguel Tapia, started approaching them. Officers tried to tase Tapia twice but that didn't seem to make a difference.

"Recognizing the tasers were not effective in stopping the subject, both officers transitioned from tasers to guns and both discharged firearms multiple times," said Denver Police Cmdr. Matt Clark.

Police said a sergeant had also arrived on the scene, saw Tapia approaching officers with a weapon and also fired at the suspect.

Tapia died at the scene.