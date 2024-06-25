Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver police say tasers didn't stop person with knife before officers shot and killed suspect

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Denver police provided an update Tuesday on a deadly shooting with officers that happened earlier this month. It happened on June 16 when officers were called to a report of a person being armed with a knife near Broadway and Lincoln Street. 

broadway-lawrence-ois-5vo-transfer-frame-186.jpg
Body cam video shows a Denver police officer trying to communicate with a woman who had a knife in a busy intersection on June 16. Denver Police Dept.

When officers arrived, they said the person with a knife, later identified as Miguel Tapia, started approaching them. Officers tried to tase Tapia twice but that didn't seem to make a difference.  

"Recognizing the tasers were not effective in stopping the subject, both officers transitioned from tasers to guns and both discharged firearms multiple times," said Denver Police Cmdr. Matt Clark.  

Police said a sergeant had also arrived on the scene, saw Tapia approaching officers with a weapon and also fired at the suspect. 

Tapia died at the scene. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

First published on June 25, 2024 / 4:29 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.