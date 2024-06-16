Watch CBS News
1 woman dead after shooting with Denver police officers near Broadway and Lawrence Street

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Police Department posted a message on X on Sunday that a woman was dead following a shooting that involved officers on Broadway and Lawrence Street.

DPD says the woman shot was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area as there are road closures and drivers should expect delays. Alternate routes are advised for drivers in the area. 

CBS News Colorado will continue to provide updates on this incident. 

Kasey Richardson

First published on June 16, 2024 / 1:27 PM MDT

