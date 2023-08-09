Denver police help students get the supplies, backpacks they need for school

The Denver Police Department is partnering with the Denver Police Foundation and Kroenke Sports Charities to distribute 2,500 free backpacks filled with school supplies to families in Denver. This is the fourth year of the partnership.

The police "Back to School Caravan" includes several police show cars and sports mascots and will travel to five backpack distribution locations throughout Denver on Aug. 12. The backpacks are filled with supplies like pencils, notebooks, paper, markers, rulers, glue, binders and more.

"The Denver Police Department takes great joy in partnering with the Denver Police Foundation and Kroenke Sports to buy, fill and distribute the school supplies and backpacks knowing it makes a true difference in our community," said Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas in a statement. "This Saturday is a great opportunity for families headed back to school to attend one of our five free supply giveaway events to start the year off on a strong note."

Additional Information from the Denver Police Department:

Residents in need of school supplies may attend one of the following locations during the times listed:

• 5255 West Warren Avenue, 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

• Skyland Park at 3380 Holly Street, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• Lincoln Tech at 11194 East 45th Avenue, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

• Highland Park at West 32nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

• Kennedy Baseball Field Parking Lot at 2998 South Kenton Street, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

For members of the media who would like to film the caravan and Kroenke Sports mascots, the first stop is 5255 W. Warren Ave. at approximately 8:20 a.m. It will then leave there and is expected to arrive at Skyland Park, 3380 Holly Street, at 10:00 a.m. (Colorado Mammoth mascot). After that, it will proceed to Highland Park at W. 32nd Ave. and N. Federal Blvd., around 11:15 a.m. (Denver Nuggets mascot). The caravan will then travel to Kennedy Baseball Field, 2998 S. Kenton St. (Colorado Avalanche mascot), and finish at Lincoln Tech, 11194 E. 45th Ave. around 1:00 p.m. (Colorado Rapids mascot). Times are subject to change.