Denver Police Sgt. Justin Dodge throws out first pitch at Colorado Rockies home opener, less than a year after injury suffered at Nuggets Championship Parade

Denver Police Sgt. Justin Dodge tossed the first pitch at the Colorado Rockies home opener on Friday. Dodge was injured during the Denver Nuggets June 15, 2023 Championship Parade when a Denver Fire Department truck struck him, leading to the amputation of his leg.

Dodge spoke with CBS News Colorado after tossing the first pitch and discussed the crowd's atmosphere and the support of the community.

"It was really cool to be in front of that many people and... the cheers, the claps, the support, you know. It's been this way from the beginning but this is a capstone maybe, to that community support. This many people around, those cheers were heartfelt," he said.

On Thursday, Dodge talked about being chosen to throw out the first pitch at the home opener.

"It's an honor, the support I've gotten from the community, from some of the different organizations around the community has been amazing. For the Rockies to honor me by helping me get out there and show people that you can come back through very difficult times," said Dodge. "As long as I throw the pitch into the catcher's glove, it is an honor and I'm very blessed."

"There are not going to be any fast balls, curve balls, anything like that," laughed Dodge when talking about practicing for the first pitch.

Dodge was helping with last summer's Nuggets Championship Parade security when the last fire apparatus in the parade, Tower 15, weighing 80,000 pounds, ran over his left leg near the end of the route.

After eight surgeries, the amputation of his leg, and extensive rehabilitation, Dodge was cleared to return to work as a sergeant with the Denver Police Department SWAT team where he spent the past 19 years on Feb. 8.

"I'm basically doing everything with the team that I would be expected to do, operationally, I'm just doing it as a training level right now," said Dodge.

"I've tried to keep that positive attitude and I've tried to really make sure the things I'm doing today make tomorrow better," said Dodge while describing his journey through surgery and rehabilitation.

A Denver police officer was injured when he was struck by a Denver fire truck at the Nuggets' NBA championship celebration and parade on Thursday, June 15, 2023. CBS

"Take control of your life," said Dodge. "I'm trying to be an example that if you do that, with a good support system, with a belief that you can do that, and put in the work that you can accomplish great things even through tragedy."

Other first pitches wertr made by Angelica Bedolla, a 9-year-old who is representing the nonprofit A Precious Child, and season ticket holder Steve Katich.

The National Anthem was performed by Technical Sergeant Matthew Booker.

CBS News Colorado coverage of the Colorado Rockies 2024 Home Opener will begin at 4:30 a.m. on Friday. Watch newscasts throughout the day for live reports from Coors Field and Denver's LoDo neighborhood.

The Rockies will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the first game of a three-game stand. The first pitch for Friday's game is at 2:10 p.m.