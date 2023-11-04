Turkey Bowl benefits Denver Police Sgt. Justin Dodge who was injured in Nuggets parade

The Denver community came together on Saturday to support an injured police officer. Denver Police Sgt. Justin Dodge lost his leg after he was badly hurt during the Nuggets Championship Parade in June.

Denver Police Sgt. Justin Dodge at the 2nd annual Turkey Bowl. CBS

On Saturday, first responders came together to play football for a good cause- the second annual Turkey Bowl.

Dodge has undergone numerous surgeries on his long road to recovery. But that hasn't stopped him from participating in the things he loves, like football!

First responders from the Denver Police Department, Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and South Metro Fire Rescue all joined in the game at Eaglecrest High School.

The 2nd annual Turkey Bowl. CBS

Dodge said the support he has received from the community has helped him continue to stand tall, "I think the community has been amazing since my incident happened. It's been really nice to see the community come together and have different community groups and law enforcement all interact together has been wonderful and something I'm happy to be a part of."

The money raised at the game will benefit Dodge and his medical expenses.