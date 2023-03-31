Denver police seeks information on homicide that occurred in Park Avenue West area
The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in seeking information about a homicide that took place in Park Avenue West area.
DPD says a man, who has been identified as 54-year-old Patrick Lane, was found dead inside his apartment at 3440 Park Avenue West on Tuesday.
Authorities are encouraging anyone with information on this investigation are encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers immediately at (720) 913-7867.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.