Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver police seeks information on homicide that occurred in Park Avenue West area

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in seeking information about a homicide that took place in Park Avenue West area.

DPD says a man, who has been identified as 54-year-old Patrick Lane, was found dead inside his apartment at 3440 Park Avenue West on Tuesday. 

patrick-lane-victim-crime-stoppers.jpg
Denver Police Department

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information on this investigation are encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers immediately at (720) 913-7867. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on March 31, 2023 / 12:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.