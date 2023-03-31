Denver police seeks information on homicide that occurred in Park Avenue West area

The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in seeking information about a homicide that took place in Park Avenue West area.

DPD says a man, who has been identified as 54-year-old Patrick Lane, was found dead inside his apartment at 3440 Park Avenue West on Tuesday.

Denver Police Department

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information on this investigation are encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers immediately at (720) 913-7867.