Denver police seeking public's help locating bank robbery suspect

Denver police is asking for assistance from the community in locating a suspect following reports of a bank robbery on Tuesday.

According to authorities, a report came in at approximately 10:00 a.m. about a robbery in progress at the First Bank on 2740 S. Colorado Blvd. by an unknown suspect.

#Denver, do you recognize this bank robbery suspect? If so, call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 — you can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward! pic.twitter.com/NMvmlq6yzU — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 4, 2023

Officers say the suspect handed the teller a note demanding money and fled the scene before officers arrived. Police say the same suspect robbed the Chase Bank on 3435 S. University Blvd. in Englewood almost 30 minutes prior to the first robbery.

Police describe the suspect as a white male standing between 5 foot 10 and 6 foot 1 inches tall, medium built and between the ages of 30 and 40 years old.

The suspect was last seen wearing maroon-color framed glasses, a khaki or cream trapper-style hat with flaps, a quarter-style zip-up sweater and grey sweatpants.

Authorities encourage anyone with additional information on the suspect or the bank robberies, are to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.