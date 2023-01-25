Denver police seek community's assistance to locate suspect after alleged burglary

Authorities in Denver are seeking the community's help in locating a suspect, who is wanted for burglary.

Officers say on Wednesday, around 10:15 p.m. a report was made about a possible burglary that took place at the 1700 block of South Pearl Street. Police arrived to the scene and noticed a front door of a building pried open.

#Denver, do you have any information regarding any of these investigations? If so, call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 — you can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward! 🧵 pic.twitter.com/PqXcVQpqpR — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 25, 2023

Investigators say the suspect located and broke into lock boxes lockboxes that contained spare keys to units.

Anyone with information on the investigation or whereabouts of the suspect are to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7876.