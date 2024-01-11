Denver police search for suspects involved in aggravated robbery near Alameda Avenue

The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying aggravated robbery suspects.

DPD says the robbery happened on Dec. 24 at approximately 4:18 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Alameda Avenue and describes the first suspect as a Hispanic male, between the ages of 28 to 30, standing 5 foot 5 with a thin build. They were last seen wearing a black jacket with a small emblem on the left sleeve, blue jeans, and dark sneakers with red laces.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male, between the ages of 20 to 24, standing between 5 foot 6 to 6 foot, with a thin build as well. They were last seen wearing a black jacket over a white shirt, black pants over red pants, and gray and orange sneakers.

Denver Police Department

After the incident, police say they were seen fleeing westbound on foot.

DPD encourages anyone with additional information on the incident to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.