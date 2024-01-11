Watch CBS News
Denver police search for suspects involved in aggravated robbery near Alameda Avenue

By Kasey Richardson

The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying aggravated robbery suspects.

DPD says the robbery happened on Dec. 24 at approximately 4:18 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Alameda Avenue and describes the first suspect as a Hispanic male, between the ages of 28 to 30, standing 5 foot 5 with a thin build. They were last seen wearing a black jacket with a small emblem on the left sleeve, blue jeans, and dark sneakers with red laces.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male, between the ages of 20 to 24, standing between 5 foot 6 to 6 foot, with a thin build as well. They were last seen wearing a black jacket over a white shirt, black pants over red pants, and gray and orange sneakers.

After the incident, police say they were seen fleeing westbound on foot. 

DPD encourages anyone with additional information on the incident to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. 

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is Covering Colorado First in the CBS Colorado newsroom as a digital media producer. He writes and edits articles about breaking news, developing stories and sports. See the CBS Colorado news team or contact us.

First published on January 11, 2024 / 4:08 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

