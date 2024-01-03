Denver police search for more possible victims after sex assault, kidnapping suspect arrested

Investigators in the Denver Police Department are searching for more possible victims after a man was arrested for sexual assault and kidnapping. Adrian Alamillo-Gonzales is facing five felony counts related to two separate incidents investigated by Denver police.

Adrian Alamillo-Gonzales Denver Police Dept.

Alamillo-Gonzales, 40, has been charged with second-degree kidnapping- victim of sex offense and/or robbery and attempted sexual assault- no consent and unlawful sexual contact- no consent with force/threats. The charges stem from two separate incidents that occurred in the fall of 2022 and spring of 2023. Both occurred in the downtown Denver area as bars were letting out.

In one incident, Alamillo-Gonzales allegedly forced a woman into his vehicle. The victim fought with the suspect for several blocks before he dropped her off and left. In the second incident, the suspect allegedly posed as a rideshare and picked up an adult female. He allegedly refused to let the victim get out of the vehicle and groped her in a nearby alley.

During a case review, investigators believe there may be additional incidents involving Alamillo-Gonzales. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Adrian Alamillo-Gonzales is encouraged to call the Denver Police Sex Crimes Unit at 720-913-6040.

Additionally, Alamillo-Gonzales failed to appear for a court date on these cases on December 7, 2023, so anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call the DPD Sex Crimes Unit phone number listed above or contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-2000.