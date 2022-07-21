Denver Police release bodycam images from officer-involved shooting that injured 6 innocent bystanders

Denver Police released new, still-frame images from Sunday's officer-involved shooting that left 6 innocent bystanders injured. On July 17th around 1:30 in the morning, officers were on patrol to monitor bar time closing near 20th and Larimar. They attempted to stop a man involved in an altercation, and they believed he was armed.

Police say the suspect, Jordan Waddy, ignored commands to stop, tried to avoid police, and ultimately pulled a gun out of his pocket.

Matt Clark, the commander of Denver's Major Crimes Division details the split-second decision police were faced with and an image from that moment captured on police body camera.

"Mr. Waddy is moving that firearm from his hoody there, he's grabbed it on top and moved the muzzle right in the direction of the officer who is present there," said Clark.

Clark said one officer fired four rounds, another fired two rounds.

Another still frame shows the body camera footage from a third officer who was approaching the subject from the side and fired one round.

"He too recognizes that Mr. Waddy has pulled a firearm and that the two officers in front of him are in jeopardy," said Clark.

Police say it's unclear which rounds hit bystanders but at least three people, including the gunman, sustained gunshot wounds. Others were likely hit by shrapnel from bullets.

The three officers involved have been on the job for three years each and have no prior incidents.

This was the third officer-involved shooting within a week in Denver. Denver's Police Chief says while the priority is helping the injured innocent bystanders recover, they will also look at what needs to change within the department.

"if there are policy violations we will hold those people accountable if there are training efforts, we will improve training, any and all efforts to keep the community safe," said Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen.

The three officers involved in the Larimar street shooting each have been on the job in Denver for three years. Now a third party will investigate to see if their actions were justified.

The District Attorney's office is expected to file charges against Waddy Thursday. Denver Police say at that time they will release video from police body-worn cameras.