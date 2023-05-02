Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting with Denver police after stabbing hostage in family disturbance

A suspect was killed in a shooting involving Denver police officers after a response to a family disturbance that led to a stabbing on Monday night. DPD said a man/family member of the suspect was stabbed by the suspect and then taken to the hospital in serious/stable condition.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas confirmed in a news conference at the scene officer responded to a homeowner in the 2000 block of Oneida Street after a call for the disturbance around 8:30 a.m.

Police were quickly on scene and learned the suspect was inside the home with a knife and not letting two other people leave, later identified as family members of the suspect.

At that point, police on scene began negotiating with the suspect, and more crisis negotiation team members were called to the scene.

During the response, Thomas said the suspect with the knife began to assault and stab one of the people inside the home. Officers then fired shots, and the suspect was hit. Officers responded to the suspect to provide care, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim who was injured by the suspect in the stabbing was then responded to and taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries. Transportation was quick, since a medical ambulance had been on scene prior to the shooting of the suspect and assault of the victim.

There was no report of injuries to the second person, a woman/family member, who was being held hostage by the suspect.

Chief Thomas confirmed the shooting will involve a joint investigation with DPD, Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Bureau of Investigation. The investigation will eventually be turned over to the Office of the Denver District Attorney review and ultimately the oversight of the Denver independent monitor.