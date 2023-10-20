Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver police officer shoots at suspect waving knife inside Whole Foods Market by Union Station

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Officer-involved shooting reported inside Whole Foods Market near Union Station
Officer-involved shooting reported inside Whole Foods Market near Union Station 00:26

Denver police say an officer opened fire inside a Whole Foods Market store near Union Station on Thursday night.

The incident happened inside the store at 17th and Wewatta Streets after a man brandished and waved a knife. 

DPD says when officers made contact with the suspect one round was shot inside the store, but no one was struck. A taser was also deployed and the suspect was taken into custody. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is Covering Colorado First in the CBS Colorado newsroom as a digital media producer. He writes and edits articles about breaking news, developing stories and sports. See the CBS Colorado news team or contact us.

First published on October 19, 2023 / 10:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.