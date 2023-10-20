Denver police officer shoots at suspect waving knife inside Whole Foods Market by Union Station

Denver police say an officer opened fire inside a Whole Foods Market store near Union Station on Thursday night.

The incident happened inside the store at 17th and Wewatta Streets after a man brandished and waved a knife.

ALERT: Officers responded to 17th St/Wewatta St on a report of a person brandishing a knife. While contacting the suspect, an officer discharged one round and no one was struck. A Taser was also deployed and the suspect was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/Ib31y0Rir5 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 20, 2023

DPD says when officers made contact with the suspect one round was shot inside the store, but no one was struck. A taser was also deployed and the suspect was taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.