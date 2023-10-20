Denver police officer shoots at suspect waving knife inside Whole Foods Market by Union Station
Denver police say an officer opened fire inside a Whole Foods Market store near Union Station on Thursday night.
The incident happened inside the store at 17th and Wewatta Streets after a man brandished and waved a knife.
DPD says when officers made contact with the suspect one round was shot inside the store, but no one was struck. A taser was also deployed and the suspect was taken into custody.
The investigation remains ongoing.
