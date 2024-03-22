Denver Police Officer Ramone Young arrested for domestic violence-related harassment

Denver Police Officer Ramone Young was arrested for two counts of domestic violence-related harassment. Aurora police officers arrested Young on Thursday evening.

Young has been placed on "non-patrol assignment while the case makes its way through the judicial process," according to the Denver Police Department.

Ramone Young Aurora Police Department

This isn't Young's first disciplinary action with the Denver Police Department. In 2016, Young was ordered suspended without pay for seven days as well as losing two days pay when women came forward with allegations of "unwanted advances and exhibiting behavior that made them feel uncomfortable."

At the time, Young told CBS News Colorado Investigator Brian Maass, "I have no problem with women and no problem dealing with them."

Young has been with the Denver Police Department since 2013.

Additional Information from the Denver Police Department:

The Denver Police Department's administrative review will begin once the criminal case is adjudicated, which includes the Denver Department of Safety and the Office of the Independent Monitor, a civilian oversight agency. Since the criminal investigation is being conducted by the Aurora Police Department and the case will be prosecuted by the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, DPD is unable to comment further on the case.