Denver police officer charged with harassment, accused of hitting in-custody minor

A Denver police officer has been charged with misdemeanor harassment after allegedly striking a minor who was already in custody at the time.

Officer Dat Truong, 32, is accused of striking the person, who was not identified due to their age, during a Nov. 3, 2023 incident near Interstate 225 and Colfax Avenue outside Denver city limits. The person was arrested at the time, although officials with the police department and the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office didn't provide any other details about that incident or arrest.

Truong joined the department in 2014 and worked in the Special Operations Division, according to the department, which includes the department's aviation unit, bomb squad, gang unit and SWAT team. Truong was transferred to a non-patrol assignment on Nov. 6, 2023, when an investigation into the alleged striking began and will remain in that role as the case proceeds, the department says.

His next court appearance is March 5 in Adams County.