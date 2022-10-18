Denver Police officer arrested in Aurora, fired from department

A Denver Police officer was arrested over the weekend by Aurora Police.

Officer Daniel Caballero, 27, was arrested in Aurora. He's accused of harassment, domestic violence, menacing and prohibited use of weapons, according to an arrest report.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Aurora involving Caballero and two other people who police did not immediately identify. The District Attorney's Office will make a final determination on the charges.

Caballero has worked for Denver Police since 2021 and was assigned to the patrol division, the department said. He was still on probationary status following his hiring and was terminated from the Denver Police Department Tuesday.

Around 11:20 p.m. that night, Aurora Police officers responded to the 900 block of South Waco Way in response to a report of an armed person, possibly domestic violence situation. "During the investigation officers developed probable cause to arrest Daniel Caballero," an Aurora Police spokesperson said Tuesday.

An arrest report says that a woman called 911, saying Caballero was drunk and pulled a gun on several people at a party. Other people at the party told police that Caballero had drank several hard seltzers, beer and shots of liquor.

The arrest report names several alleged victims, but CBS News Colorado is not naming them to protect their privacy.

One woman at the party wanted to leave because of how drunk Caballero had become, she told police. When they did, Caballero allegedly pulled her hair while she was driving, which she said caused her discomfort. Someone else in the car witnessed this

When they got to where they were going, an argument ensued and Caballero allegedly pulled a gun, described as a Glock 26, and pressed it into a man's abdomen.

A request for additional information on the incident was pending Tuesday afternoon.