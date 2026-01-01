Denver police investigating 2 non-fatal overnight shootings

Denver police are investigating two separate shootings that happened overnight in the early morning hours of Thursday, the department said on social media.

Few details were immediately available, but both happened in areas popular for nightlife, according to DPD's alerts on the shootings.

The first one was reported around 3 a.m. near Broadway and Cedar Avenue. Arriving officers found one victim and paramedics took them to the hospital with an unknown extent of injuries.

Then, about 20 minutes later, the department tweeted about a shooting near 19th and Larimer Streets, where the victim took themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries they sustained in that shooting.

DPD did not release suspect information in either shooting but said it would provide updates as they learn more.