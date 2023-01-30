Denver police investigates reported stabbing that occurred on W. Evans Avenue and Delaware Street

The Denver Police Department says it's investigating a stabbing that was reported in the area of W. Evans Avenue and Delaware Street.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a stabbing in the area of W Evans Ave and Delaware St. One adult male victim has been transported to the hospital. Investigation is ongoing. Officers are working to develop suspect information. #Denver pic.twitter.com/wAa2IVoELZ — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 30, 2023

Authorities say the victim was transported to an area hospital where the extent of their injuries is unknown. Officers are investigating to develop a suspect in this incident.

If anyone has additional information on the investigation are encouraged to contact DPD or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.