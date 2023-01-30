Watch CBS News
Denver police investigates reported stabbing that occurred on W. Evans Avenue and Delaware Street

The Denver Police Department says it's investigating a stabbing that was reported in the area of W. Evans Avenue and Delaware Street.

Authorities say the victim was transported to an area hospital where the extent of their injuries is unknown. Officers are investigating to develop a suspect in this incident. 

If anyone has additional information on the investigation are encouraged to contact DPD or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

First published on January 29, 2023 / 9:06 PM

