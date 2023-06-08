Denver police investigates officer-involved shooting near Forest Street and MLK Boulevard
Denver police is investigating an officer-involved shooting near Forest Street and MLK Boulevard with an officer and a suspect injured.
The officer's injuries appear non-life threatening, while the suspect transported was reportedly in critical condition. Multiple sources confirmed there's currently a large police presence at Denver Health.
The investigation currently remains ongoing.
