Denver police investigates officer-involved shooting near Forest Street and MLK Boulevard

By Kasey Richardson

Take a look at the scene from officer-involved shooting near Forest Street and MLK Boulevard
Take a look at the scene from officer-involved shooting near Forest Street and MLK Boulevard 01:02

Denver police is investigating an officer-involved shooting near Forest Street and MLK Boulevard with an officer and a suspect injured. 

The officer's injuries appear non-life threatening, while the suspect transported was reportedly in critical condition. Multiple sources confirmed there's currently a large police presence at Denver Health.

The investigation currently remains ongoing. 

First published on June 7, 2023 / 8:27 PM

