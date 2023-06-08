Denver police investigates officer-involved shooting near Forest Street and MLK Boulevard

Take a look at the scene from officer-involved shooting near Forest Street and MLK Boulevard

Denver police is investigating an officer-involved shooting near Forest Street and MLK Boulevard with an officer and a suspect injured.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating an officer involved shooting near Forrest St / MLK Blvd. One officer and one suspect shot, both transported to the hospital. Officer’s injuries appear not life threatening, suspect transported in critical condition. Updates posted as available. pic.twitter.com/ZZPVGUl0IQ — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 8, 2023

The officer's injuries appear non-life threatening, while the suspect transported was reportedly in critical condition. Multiple sources confirmed there's currently a large police presence at Denver Health.

The investigation currently remains ongoing.