Denver police investigate stabbing near RTD light rail station at 11th and Perry

Denver police investigated a stabbing that happened in the 1100 block of North Perry Street early Tuesday morning. That investigation impacted service at the RTD light rail station at 11th and Perry.

Denver police investigate stabbing near RTD light rail station at 11th & Perry CBS

Police said one person was stabbed and rushed to the hospital.

The Perry Street Station along the W Line reopened a few hours later with a modified schedule.