Police in Denver investigated a shooting on an RTD bus on Tuesday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened on a bus near 15th and Tremont.

One victim was located and self-transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

ALERT: #DPD Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred on a bus near 15th and Tremont. One victim has been located after they self-transported to a hospital with a non-life threatening injury. Investigators are working to develop suspect information. pic.twitter.com/bnZHFxIMpd — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 17, 2024

Investigators said they were working to develop suspect information. Witnesses are being interviewed so investigators can determine what happened leading up to the shooting.