Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver police investigate shooting involving officers after man found outside home with gun

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Denver police investigate shooting involving officers after man found outside home with gun
Denver police investigate shooting involving officers after man found outside home with gun 00:24

Police in Denver investigated a shooting involving officers on Wednesday night. Shots were fired after officers responded to a "weapons call" in the 3900 block of Malta Street.    

ois-green-valley-ranch-gadjecki-frame-6041.jpg
CBS

Police opened fire on a man who officers said was outside a home with a gun. Investigators said the man didn't know the people inside the home and it was unclear what he was doing with the weapon. 

Officers said they fired a taser and then shot the man when that didn't stop him. 

ois-green-valley-ranch-gadjecki-frame-1840.jpg
CBS

The adult male suspect was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.   

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with CBS4 News.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 9:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.