Denver police investigate shooting involving officers after man found outside home with gun
Police in Denver investigated a shooting involving officers on Wednesday night. Shots were fired after officers responded to a "weapons call" in the 3900 block of Malta Street.
Police opened fire on a man who officers said was outside a home with a gun. Investigators said the man didn't know the people inside the home and it was unclear what he was doing with the weapon.
Officers said they fired a taser and then shot the man when that didn't stop him.
The adult male suspect was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
