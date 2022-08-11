Denver police investigate shooting involving officers after man found outside home with gun

Police in Denver investigated a shooting involving officers on Wednesday night. Shots were fired after officers responded to a "weapons call" in the 3900 block of Malta Street.

Police opened fire on a man who officers said was outside a home with a gun. Investigators said the man didn't know the people inside the home and it was unclear what he was doing with the weapon.

Denver Police provide initial information regarding 3900 block Malta St. officer-involved shooting. https://t.co/S2jijfI4RY — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 11, 2022

Officers said they fired a taser and then shot the man when that didn't stop him.

The adult male suspect was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating an officer involved shooting after responding to a weapons call in the 3900 block of Malta St. The adult male subject was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Updates will be posted to this thread. pic.twitter.com/p8bWXlVKwR — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 11, 2022