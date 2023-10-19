Denver police investigate officer-involved shooting near 47th Avenue and York Street
Denver police tweeted Thursday afternoon that it's investigating an officer-involved shooting near 47th Avenue and York Street with one suspect transported to the hospital where the current extent of their injuries remains unknown.
No other injuries were reported at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.
CBS News Colorado will provide updates.
