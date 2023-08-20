Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver police investigate fatal crash involving bicyclist near I-25 and Santa Fe

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Denver Police Department tweeted Sunday morning it's investigating a fatal crash that involved a motorist and a bicyclist in the area of I-25 and Santa Fe.

The department reports one person was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of the crash. 

DPD says to expect delays and advises alternate routes this afternoon. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 20, 2023 / 2:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.