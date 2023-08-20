Denver police investigate fatal crash involving bicyclist near I-25 and Santa Fe
Denver Police Department tweeted Sunday morning it's investigating a fatal crash that involved a motorist and a bicyclist in the area of I-25 and Santa Fe.
The department reports one person was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of the crash.
DPD says to expect delays and advises alternate routes this afternoon.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.