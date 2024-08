The Denver Police Department posted a message early Saturday morning that officers were investigating a fatal crash.

According to DPD, the crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-25 near 20th Street with one motorist pronounced dead on the scene.

#TRAFFIC: #DPD officers are investigating a fatal crash involving two motorists on SB I-25 near 20th St. One motorist was pronounced on scene. SB I-25 is currently closed. Alternate routes advised. pic.twitter.com/kFiyNYP7ix — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 24, 2024

The crash led to southbound lanes being closed as DPD advised drivers to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.