Denver police fight crime with new parking lot lighting rules

Denver parking lots set to get better lighting

Denver has always required that public parking lots have "proper illumination." However, until now, there was no clear guidance on what that meant. On Wednesday, the city released new guidance to help reduce auto thefts, break-ins, and crime in the parking lots. The goal is to make the community safer.

For nine months, police studied crime patterns in parking lots and garages across downtown Denver, finding more than 700 thefts. While the number was higher in previous years, authorities said addressing the issue now is critical.

"Lighting is the number one way to reduce crime," said Kayla Knabe, a community resource officer with the Denver Police Department.

Knabe explained that requiring proper lighting in public parking lots is part of a strategy called Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design.

"We received several requests from property owners downtown, and a common theme was the parking lots were poorly lit," Knabe said.

"Crime of opportunity often occurs in dark areas, so it's important to illuminate these spaces."

The city's new guidelines for proper illumination include the use of security lighting, prohibition of glare, and the implementation of full cutoff lighting fixtures. Parking lot owners will now be required to upgrade their lighting when renewing their operating licenses.

Parking lot illumination requirements - City and County of Denver Parking lot illumination requirements. Effective December 2024. The Denver Revised Municipal Code (DRMC) section 55-266 requires all licensed parking lots to be "kept properly illuminated at all times the lot is open for business." The Department has adopted the following guidance that defines proper illumination for all licensed parking lots and garages, as well as enhanced illumination ... denvergov.org

"We think this could make a huge difference in reducing criminal activity in parking lots," said Eric Escudero, a spokesperson for the Department of Excise and Licenses.

Escudero said the city worked with a lighting engineer to determine the best lighting options -- ensuring that it won't cause light pollution but will eliminate areas where criminals can hide.

"Outdated lighting, such as high-pressure sodium lights, will no longer be manufactured," said Knabe.

Instead, LED lights are recommended for parking lots. A local energy provider program may offer free lighting upgrades to eligible parking lots.

"We saw a need for action, and that's what the city is doing, finding a simple solution to a complex problem," Escudero said.

While auto theft crimes have dropped 30% in the city, Denver police continue to search for opportunities to further reduce crime.

"Reducing auto theft and vehicle-related crimes comes down to public messaging and the work our community resource officers have been doing all year long," said Officer Knabe.

"We're working with parking lot owners to update an ordinance that hadn't been revised in decades," Escudero added. "It wasn't addressing modern-day needs."

Through October 1, 2024, there were 744 thefts at parking lots and garages in downtown Denver, including vehicle theft, auto parts theft, and items taken from vehicles. There were also two carjackings reported. The new lighting guidelines are designed to reduce these crimes.

Key Benefits of Lighting in CPTED, according to the Department of Excise and Licenses, are:

- Illumination of Human Activity: Well-lit areas make criminals more visible, reducing the likelihood of crime.

- Enhanced Surveillance: Better lighting allows for easier monitoring and detection of suspicious behavior.

- Reduced Concealment: Adequate lighting eliminates hidden spots where criminals may hide.

- Encourages Public Space Use: Well-lit spaces attract more people, naturally deterring crime.

- Improved Signage Visibility: Clearer signage and exits aid in safety and navigation.

Denver Police shared counts of vehicle-related theft offense reports at parking lots/garages in the downtown area from January 1-October 1, 2024.

According to the Police, no parking lot had more than 15 vehicle-related theft reports during that time. The analysis focused on thefts because the parking lot ordinance specifically references protection against theft.

*Study area includes five neighborhoods: Central Business District, Union Station, Five Points, North Capitol Hill, and Auraria

The following are year-to-date comparisons to 2023 for the five neighborhoods included in the study area for auto theft and theft from motor vehicles. This data is not specific to paid parking lots/garages.

Auto Thefts YTD 2024 Theft From Motor Vehicle YTD 2024 Central Business District -19.31% -10.65% Union Station Neighborhood -18.97% +13.21% Five Points -23.98% -12.50% North Capitol Hill -26.39% -11.61% Auraria Neighborhood -12.5% -30.77%

* Jan. 1-Dec. 8, 2024 compared with the same timeframe in 2023

Parking lot operators must comply with the new guidelines; however, enforcement will initially be focused on education and outreach. The city recognizes that some lot owners may need time to install lighting upgrades, such as additional lamp posts and LED bulbs. Parking operators not in compliance may face fines up to $999 and license suspension or revocation.