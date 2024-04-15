Watch CBS News
Denver police believe sex assault suspect could have more victims

By Jennifer McRae

Investigators with the Denver Police Department believe there may be more victims linked to a sexual assault suspect who was arrested last month. Tyler Jordan Ried was arrested on March 7. 

Tyler Jordan Ried Denver Police Dept.

Reid, 32, is facing two felony counts of sexual assault- no consent and felony menacing, four misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and one misdemeanor count of unlawful sexual contact. 

During the investigation, detectives received information indicating there may have been other incidents involving Reid. 

Anyone who believes that they may have been a victim of Tyler Jordan Ried is encouraged to call the Denver Police Sex Crimes Unit at 720-913-6040.

Additional Information from the Denver Police Department:

There may be victims or witnesses who are reluctant to report information for various reasons, to include immigration status. The Denver Police Department shares that it does not check immigration status and there are options for witnesses to remain anonymous when reporting.    

