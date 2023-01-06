Denver police officer saves the day when baby stopped breathing downtown

A Denver police officer was in the right place at the right time on Thursday afternoon when a mother needed help for her baby, who was reportedly not breathing.

ZAIN DADA

It was around 1 p.m. near 17th Street and Stout Street when Zain Dada tweeted the mother was crying for someone to help her child while they were in the downtown area.

Denver Police Department confirmed with CBS News Colorado Officer Dore was on duty during the parade to kick off the National Western Stock Show a couple blocks away. That's when a man and his partner let him know about the mother and her baby in need. He immediately went to see them. When he arrived, police said Dore noticed the baby was not moving but was conscious.

According to DPD, "[Officer Dore] took the baby from the woman and immediately began administering first aid. He first turned the child over and began patting their back, then cleared their airway and patted their back again until the baby began to cry. Officer Dore held onto the baby so that mom could gather herself, and while doing so, took his hat off and placed it on baby to help keep them warm."

Dada said he and other people watching the scene saw the baby regain consciousness in the arms of the hero.

"We onlookers watched with tears in our eyes as an unconscious baby regained color in your arms. An example of a truly amazing police officer," Dada tweeted.

Denver firefighters also responded to the scene, and that's when Officer Dore gave the baby to EMS and returned to his post for the parade.