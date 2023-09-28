Denver police arrest suspect on multiple counts of indecent exposure

The Denver Police Department announced on Thursday that a suspect was taken into custody on multiple counts of indecent exposure.

According to DPD, in August and September, the department received multiple reports of indecent exposure in the Whittier and Clayton neighborhoods.

DPD says in both instances, victims told police they observed a man who was openly masturbating while watching them in public.

RELEASE: #Denver Police Arrests Suspect on Multiple Counts of Indecent Exposure pic.twitter.com/kUUasnCLeg — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 28, 2023

Through DPD's investigation, detectives confirmed the cases were connected and determined that 51-year-old Israel Martinez-Caldera as the suspect.

DPD arrested Martinez-Caldera on six felony counts of indecent exposure to a child and 10 misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure.

Investigators believe due to the pattern of crimes, there may have been other incidents involving Martinez-Caldera.

DPD encourages anyone who believes that they may have been a victim of Martinez-Caldera or has information on these cases to call the Denver Police Sex Crimes Unit at 720-913-6040.