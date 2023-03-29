Denver police arrest suspect allegedly connected to fentanyl-related death

Investigators with the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Front Range Task Force arrested a suspect who was connected to a fentanyl-related death back in May 2022.

Ramon Junior Quintana, 41, was taken into custody Friday for providing fentanyl to a victim that caused his death, according to authorities.

Denver Police Department

DPD, Denver Fire and Denver Health Paramedic Division personnel responded to a restaurant in the 1100 block of of N. Broadway regarding an unresponsive male.

The victim was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene, while information obtained by the Medical Examiner's Office indicated that the death was caused, in part, by the toxic effects of fentanyl and a small amount of alcohol.

Through DPD's extensive investigation, it was determined that Quintana provided the fentanyl to the victim that caused his death.

Quintana is currently being held on charges of Manslaughter, along with Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

The final determination of charges will be made by the Denver District Attorney's office.