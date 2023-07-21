Denver police arrest 3 suspects allegedly connected to homicide near E. Girard Avenue

Denver Police Department announced Thursday that two suspects were taken into custody who are allegedly connected to a May 10 shooting that occurred at an apartment complex.

According to DPD, on May 10 around 8:47 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex at 9600 E. Girard Ave. after receiving a call about a shooting.

Officers arrived on the scene and located two adult males and one adult female suffering from gunshot wounds.

DPD says all three were transported to the hospital, while two others arrived in private vehicles. One victim, 22-year-old Rodney Jackson, was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Press Release: Denver Police Arrest Suspects for May 10th Homicide and Shooting at 9600 E. Girard Ave.

A total of five people were shot in this incident.

Information gathered by investigators indicated there was a brief altercation between some of the involved individuals that escalated to an exchange of gunfire.

Through the course of the investigation, DPD identified Richard Kemp, 25, and Jasmine Marin, 30, and a juvenile male as suspects in the incident.

On Wednesday, the three suspects were taken into custody.

Kemp is being held for investigation of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Marin is being held for investigation of accessory to crime for murder in the first-degree and tampering with physical evidence.

The juvenile suspect will be held for investigation of first-degree murder.