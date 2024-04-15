DU Pioneers national college hockey championship celebration takes place at University of Denver Monday evening
The University of Denver will host a celebration on campus on Monday evening for its national champion men's hockey team.
The DU Pioneers defeated the Boston College Eagles in St Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday by a score of 2-0. With the win, the team now has more national championships than any other men's hockey program. It has achieved the feat an amazing 10 times.
Monday night's celebration begins at 6:30 p.m. at Magness Arena (Doors open at 6 p.m.). The first 1,500 fans who arrive will receive a commemorative championship poster.
Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to take a picture of Denver's trophies from the season and get autographs from team members.