DU Pioneers national college hockey championship celebration takes place at University of Denver Monday evening

DU men's hockey team ready to celebrate after returning home with national championship trophy

The University of Denver will host a celebration on campus on Monday evening for its national champion men's hockey team.

The Denver Pioneers celebrate at the Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship held at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday. Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The DU Pioneers defeated the Boston College Eagles in St Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday by a score of 2-0. With the win, the team now has more national championships than any other men's hockey program. It has achieved the feat an amazing 10 times.

Monday night's celebration begins at 6:30 p.m. at Magness Arena (Doors open at 6 p.m.). The first 1,500 fans who arrive will receive a commemorative championship poster.

Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to take a picture of Denver's trophies from the season and get autographs from team members.