DU Pioneers national college hockey championship celebration takes place at University of Denver Monday evening

By Jesse Sarles

The University of Denver will host a celebration on campus on Monday evening for its national champion men's hockey team.

The Denver Pioneers celebrate at the Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship held at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday. Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The DU Pioneers defeated the Boston College Eagles in St Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday by a score of 2-0. With the win, the team now has more national championships than any other men's hockey program. It has achieved the feat an amazing 10 times.

Monday night's celebration begins at 6:30 p.m. at Magness Arena (Doors open at 6 p.m.). The first 1,500 fans who arrive will receive a commemorative championship poster.

Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to take a picture of Denver's trophies from the season and get autographs from team members.

First published on April 15, 2024 / 1:58 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

