Denver outdoor pools open for the summer just in time for the weekend heat

Outdoor pools across the City of Denver opened to the public on Friday, just in time for the weekend heat. Denver Parks & Recreation operates 15 indoor and 16 outdoor swimming pools.

CBS

Summer passes range from $20 to $50 depending on the type of pass and the age of the participant. Children ages 2-17 are $20, adults between 25-64, summer passes are $50 and $30 for seniors.

There are day passes available for $1 to $3.50 depending on the location and day.

Those with memberships to Denver Parks & Rec can enjoy the pools as a perk of membership.

CBS

Pools across the city remain open, weather depending, until Aug. 11. Pools are closed on June 19 and July 4 in observance of city holidays.

According to the Denver Parks & Rec website, "Outdoor pools may also close for unexpected maintenance and during inclement weather when lightning is in the area or temperatures or forecasted to remain below 65 degrees."