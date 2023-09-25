Denver opens next round of e-bike rebate vouchers on Tuesday morning

The City of Denver will open its next round of rebate vouchers at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26. A limited number of e-bike rebate vouchers will be released at that time.

According to the city, The rebate voucher is a point-of-sale rebate applied to the price of an e-bike or e-cargo bike from a participating bike shop. This means the rebate amount is deducted from the price of the bike when you buy it. You don't have to submit a receipt and get reimbursed after the purchase. The city awards vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis.

After Tuesday, the next round of rebate vouchers is set for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

There are three types of rebates available:

Standard Rebate

Any resident of the City and County of Denver can qualify for a $300 point-of-sale rebate on the sale of an e-bike or up to $500 on the sale of an e-cargo bike.

Income-Qualified Rebate

If you meet our income-qualified requirements, you can save up to $1,200 on the sale of an e-bike or up to $1,400 on the sale of an e-cargo bike.

Adaptive Rebate

If you are a person with a disability and you are unable to use a standard e-bike, you may be eligible to save up to $1,400 on the sale of an adaptive e-bike. Adaptive e-bikes are designed to meet individual and specialized needs of their specific riders. The adaptive rebate can be applied for at any time and does not need to happen during the standard e-bike rebate release period. The adaptive rebate has a separate application process. Adaptive rebates can only be used at select bike shops.

LINK: Denver e-bike rebates