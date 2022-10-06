Denver opens new care center designed to help those with medical needs experiencing homelessness

A new nine-story, $46 million facility in downtown Denver is officially ready to serve the healthcare needs of Colorado's homeless.

The Renaissance Legacy Lofts and Stout Street Recuperative Care Center, located at 2175 California Street in Denver, will be able to meet healthcare and housing needs specifically those living on the streets with chronic or acute medical issues and are considered high utilizers of emergency rooms.

It's a vicious cycle for those who are homeless with medical needs- hospitalized, then discharged to the streets where it's impossible to maintain your health. It's an issue that impacts not only the individual but the hospitals and doctors they see, along with taxpayers.

"This intervention is going to be measured and evaluated to document that by providing adequate, permanent supportive housing to people with complex medical conditions, and providing an alternative to discharge to the streets, we're gonna save the hospitals money, we're gonna save tax payers money," said John Parvensky, President and CEO of the Colorado Coalition for the homeless.

Floors four through nine consist of the Renaissance Legacy Lofts.

The Lofts feature 81 one-bedroom apartments and 17 studio apartments with full bathrooms and kitchens, a business center, onsite case management and counseling services, bike storage, laundry facilities, a community room with kitchen, and a fourth-floor terrace.

The lofts will cater to those who have regular, high-cost hospital care as part of the Social Impact Partnership Pay for Results Act (SIPPRA) program under the U.S. Department of Treasury.

The lower floors of the facility will be part of the recuperative care center which will offer round-the-clock medical care for those with more serious issues. While the duration of stay is expected to be at maximum, around 45 days, the end goal is permanent housing for those patients.

"There's nothing like this that has services from the beginning to the end of the entire circle," said Dominique Jackson, Regional Administrator for HUD Rocky Mountain West.

This is the exact kind of project HUD was thrilled to support. The organization contributed nearly $4 million, but the entire project totaled almost $46 million.

"Nineteen million went toward recuperative services and the remaining balance was split between the two aspects of the supportive housing side… and that's just to build it!" exclaimed Parvensky.

While it was an expensive endeavor, Parvensky believes it could be a successful model for other communities.

The doors will officially open to clients on Oct. 17. To qualify for services, you need a referral from a hospital.