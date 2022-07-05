Denver offers $1,000 cash incentive for aspiring lifeguards

The City of Denver is still searching for more lifeguards to staff pools this summer. As an incentive, the city is offering $1,000 cash for those who successfully pass the city's certification requirements and begin work.

Gov. Jared Polis announced the Denver Workforce Services program last month to address the statewide need for more lifeguards.

Getty Images

Denver Parks and Recreation pays the full cost of certification or renewal for job applicants. Lifeguards in Denver currently earn $15.87 per hour.

Additional Information from Denver Parks and Recreation:

To become eligible for the $1,000 incentive, lifeguard applicants ages 15 and up must pass the swimming certification test administered by DPR, including swimming 300 yards (no back or sidestroke), treading water using only legs for two minutes, and completing a timed event that involves bringing a 10-pound weight to the surface in a simulated rescue scenario. In addition, applicants must complete their certification after June 21, 2022, and begin working by September 30, 2022.

Interested applicants can find more information at www.denvergov.org/lifeguards.