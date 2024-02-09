Nuggets sitting on top of Western Conference standings -- in two-way tie with Timberwolves -- after latest win

The Denver Nuggets are sitting on top of the Western Conference standings in a tie with Minnesota Timberwolves after their latest win. The defending NBA champions defeated the Lakers in Los Angeles on Thursday night 114-106.



Nuggets Aaron Gordon slams in two points as Lakers LeBron James can only look on during the fourth quarter on Thursday night. Gordon finished with 11 points. David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Denver blew a 15-point lead in the second half, but never trailed and eventually finished with an impressive run in the building where the Nuggets beat L.A. twice to sweep the Western Conference finals last May.

Part of the reason for the Nuggets' success as of late has been their clutch-time defense, and it was on display again Thursday. In close games in the last few minutes of the fourth quarter they mostly have been able to snuff out their opponents' offensive game plans.

"To outscore that team 10-2 in the last few minutes, that means you're defending at a high level and you're rebounding," Denver coach Michael Malone said.

The Nuggets won their third straight game and their eighth in the past 10 games. With all those wins they've been inching closer and closer to sole possession of the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference. As of Friday morning, both Minnesota and Denver have 36 wins and 16 losses. They are both a half game ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder and a full game ahead of the L.A. Clippers.

The Nuggets have three more games before the All-Star break. They'll head to Sacramento to face the Kings Friday night and then play the Bucks in Milwaukee on Monday. They'll play the Kings again on Wednesday at Ball Arena and then they'll get a rest until Feb. 22.