Denver Nuggets Way unveiled as fan fever heats up for NBA Finals

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

As the Denver Nuggets prepare to take on the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, fan fever is heating up in the Mile High City. On Wednesday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock teamed up with City and County of Denver employees and Denver Nuggets Supermascot Rocky as Denver Nuggets Way was unveiled during the ceremonial renaming street sign. 

Rocky was joined by the Denver Nuggets dancers and some other vital members of the Nuggets. 

In the past, Hancock has renamed the street for the Denver Broncos and Colorado Avalanche during his tenure when they won championships. He hopes to add the Nuggets to the list!

"I want to thank Kroenke Sports and Stan and Josh and by the way, our secret weapon is Mike Malone, I just want you to know that," said Hancock. "Go Nuggets!"

The Nuggets take on the Heat for Game 1 at Ball Arena on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 2:30 PM

