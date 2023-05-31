Denver Nuggets Way unveiled as fan fever heats up for NBA Finals

NBA Finals fever hits town and now the Denver Nuggets have a street named after them

As the Denver Nuggets prepare to take on the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, fan fever is heating up in the Mile High City. On Wednesday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock teamed up with City and County of Denver employees and Denver Nuggets Supermascot Rocky as Denver Nuggets Way was unveiled during the ceremonial renaming street sign.

CBS

Rocky was joined by the Denver Nuggets dancers and some other vital members of the Nuggets.

CBS

In the past, Hancock has renamed the street for the Denver Broncos and Colorado Avalanche during his tenure when they won championships. He hopes to add the Nuggets to the list!

"I want to thank Kroenke Sports and Stan and Josh and by the way, our secret weapon is Mike Malone, I just want you to know that," said Hancock. "Go Nuggets!"

CBS

The Nuggets take on the Heat for Game 1 at Ball Arena on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.