Denver Nuggets survive as Los Angeles Lakers mount a comeback in Western Conference Finals opener

By Sam Quinn

(CBS SPORTS) - The Denver Nuggets looked like they were going to run away with Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals after one half of basketball. A dominant offensive performance gave them a 72-54 lead at the half over the Los Angeles Lakers. Nikola Jokic played a historic half, all of their 3's were going in, and the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference looked primed for an easy victory.

And then, as the Lakers have done so many times this season, they fought back. Stellar second halves from Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves gave the Lakers a chance, and in the closing minutes, they even managed to turn it into a one-possession game. However, they never quite got over the hump. The closest they came was a missed LeBron James 3-pointer as they trailed by three points, and the Nuggets ultimately finished the job to pull out a 132-126 victory. They now lead the Lakers 1-0 in the series, and the Lakers will face serious pressure in Game 2 to avoid a two-game deficit.